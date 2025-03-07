Pregnant woman struck in the face on a rush-hour NYC subway train, sources say

Posted by Jan McDonald March 7, 2025

A stranger punched a woman in the face while she was using her phone on a subway in Queens last week. The woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was the victim of this unprovoked attack.

On February 25, during rush hour, a woman was attacked on a southbound J train at the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station. According to the police, the attack was unprovoked.

According to witnesses, the man approached her and unexpectedly struck her in the face, resulting in a laceration, bruises, and pain in her right eye. After the assault, the assailant fled the scene. Although the victim suffered injuries, she did not require hospitalization.

If you have any information about the attack, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

