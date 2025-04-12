Police: Woman Arrested After Firing Shots Inside North Lincoln Apartment

Police arrested a Lincoln woman on Thursday after she fired numerous shots inside her apartment.

Officers from the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of gunshots heard at an apartment complex near 19th and Knox streets shortly before 8:45 p.m.

While on the site, officers heard another gunshot. Witnesses stated that the individual accused of firing the gunshots lived in an apartment on the ground floor.

Officers approached the resident, Mikayla Loeffelbein, 25, in her residence and detained her. During that time, LPD claimed she made verbal threats to a neighbor.

Officers inspected the unit and discovered a pistol, two live bullets, and one expended casing, according to police.

The shots fired did not cause any injuries. Police stated it’s unclear what prompted the incident.

Loeffelbein was arrested and transported to the Lancaster County Jail. Authorities claim she kicked a correctional officer in the chest while in jail, which resulted in an additional charge.

The 25-year-old is now facing charges of terroristic threats, using a firearm to conduct a felony, and third-degree assault on an officer.

At her arraignment on Friday, the court placed her bond at 10% of $500,000. Her next court date is scheduled for April 18.

Reference Article