Police: Utah Man Arrested After Escapes To Wyoming Border

Posted by Jan McDonald November 4, 2024

On Friday afternoon, police apprehended a driver and his passenger after they fled.

According to a booking affidavit, Garth Stringer, 53, was stopped on state Route 43 at 5th East when police discovered a counterfeit license plate on his black Chevrolet Silverado.

When asked for a license, registration, and proof of insurance, the affidavit stated that Stringer refused to answer the question and refused to exit the vehicle. According to the affidavit, Stringer added, “We are not going to do this again” and drove away.

Uinta County Sheriff’s officers pursued him beyond the Wyoming border, into Wyoming Highway 414, and eventually deployed a spike strip to stop Stinger’s truck.

Police say they searched the vehicle and discovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon on the driver’s side floor.

According to the complaint, Stinger and his passenger, Brittany Stephenson, 41, were taken to the Uinta County Jail.

