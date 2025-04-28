Police: Teen Rapes Child For Years Beginning At 14 In Palmyra

The now-16-year-old white male is accused of regularly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 between 2022 and 2024 at a home on North Grant Street in Palmyra Borough, according to police.
He has been charged with:
- Felony Rape of a Child.
- Felony Sexual Assault.
- Two counts of Misdemeanor Indecent Assault of a Child.
On Wednesday, November 1, 2024, police submitted a report, initiating the investigation. On Friday, April 25, 2025, police filed the juvenile allegation.
Because of his age, authorities have not revealed his identity.