Police: Teen Rapes Child For Years Beginning At 14 In Palmyra

The now-16-year-old white male is accused of regularly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 between 2022 and 2024 at a home on North Grant Street in Palmyra Borough, according to police.

He has been charged with:

Felony Rape of a Child.

Felony Sexual Assault.

Two counts of Misdemeanor Indecent Assault of a Child.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2024, police submitted a report, initiating the investigation. On Friday, April 25, 2025, police filed the juvenile allegation.

Because of his age, authorities have not revealed his identity.

