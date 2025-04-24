Police: Teen Flees To Lincoln Business After Father Stomps On Her

A Lincoln man is in custody after a teenager fled her home to hide from him in a store on Monday.

According to court records, a 43-year-old man has been charged with one count of felony child abuse, and his name is being kept confidential to protect the identity of his claimed victim. His daughter went to a nearby shop with injuries, prompting the arrest.

Officers were dispatched to a home just south of East Campus at about 3:20 p.m. On their way there, they found Domesti-Pups around 48th and Y streets. Employees locked the 43-year-old male out of the shop, prompting him to call the police.

The person told officers that he had argued with his daughter about a misplaced EBT card at home. He believed she had taken it, but the girl denied it.

He informed cops that he went to “discipline” her before she left the house. When he went to find her, the employees had already let her in and closed the door.

The owners of Domesti-Pups told authorities that they were in their office when the girl went up to the door and said, “Help me, help me.” They claimed the man was close behind her, so they let her in and locked the door.

According to an arrest affidavit, the man yelled at them and ran around the business, prompting the owners to call the police.

Police spoke with the girl, who verified that there had been an argument about an EBT card at home. She claimed she wound up on the ground at one point, and the man began stomping on her. Officers noticed “shoe-like marks of redness” on her shin, and her ankle was swollen and bruised.

The man denied stomping on his daughter, claiming he just pushed and fell on her after she kicked him in the leg. The man was arrested, and his daughter was taken into DHHS custody.

At his arraignment on Tuesday, the man’s bond was set at 10% of $5,000. His next court date is set on May 29.

