Police: Teen Attacked School Officer And Tried To Take Gun At Osbourn Park High School

A 15-year-old student was arrested after attacking a school resource officer and attempting to seize his gun as students arrived at a high school in Prince William County, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23, outside Osbourn Park High School, located on Euclid Avenue in Manassas, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police say the teen approached the officer from behind, attacked him in the head with a metal water bottle, and then attempted to steal the officer’s holstered pistol.

According to police, the officer maintained control of his firearm and apprehended the adolescent without incident.

The school resource officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said they detained the student, a 15-year-old child from Woodbridge, and took him to the Juvenile Detention Center.

He has been charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as attempted disarming.

There is an upcoming court date.

