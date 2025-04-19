Police: Shoplifters Busted With Cocaine And $859 In Stolen Bags Outside Lyndhurst Tj Maxx

According to Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Capt. Vincent Auteri, the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 16, at approximately 8:15 p.m.

A loss prevention officer at TJ Maxx on Valley Brook Avenue noticed two individuals removing anti-theft devices from property and provided officers with a description of one of the suspects, a Hispanic male dressed in a black shirt and red hat, according to Auteri.

Officers Michael D’Alessandro and Vincent DiNicola swiftly found the suspect outside a local business in the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue. The suspect first provided police with a bogus name and birth date but was eventually identified as Alexander Peguero, 32, of Bayonne, police said.

While authorities were chatting with Peguero, Officer Robert Litterio observed a woman acting suspiciously near a white Buick Encore parked nearby. Tanya Prouflias, 55, of Jersey City, admitted to driving Peguero and another guy to the business to shoplift, according to Auteri.

Officers discovered a glass pipe with charred residue and a small bag containing probable cocaine inside the vehicle. According to authorities, Prouflias said that the cocaine belonged to Peguero.

Both Prouflias and Peguero were detained.

According to authorities, a search of the vehicle uncovered six Michael Kors handbags, as well as a pair of Puma sneakers and a pair of Reebok sneakers, all of which still had TJ Maxx tags and anti-theft devices. Police claimed the products had a total worth of $859.93.

Reference Article