Police: Shoplifters Busted With Cocaine And $859 In Stolen Bags Outside Lyndhurst Tj Maxx

Posted by Danny Smith April 19, 2025

According to Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Capt. Vincent Auteri, the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 16, at approximately 8:15 p.m.

A loss prevention officer at TJ Maxx on Valley Brook Avenue noticed two individuals removing anti-theft devices from property and provided officers with a description of one of the suspects, a Hispanic male dressed in a black shirt and red hat, according to Auteri.

Officers Michael D’Alessandro and Vincent DiNicola swiftly found the suspect outside a local business in the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue. The suspect first provided police with a bogus name and birth date but was eventually identified as Alexander Peguero, 32, of Bayonne, police said.

While authorities were chatting with Peguero, Officer Robert Litterio observed a woman acting suspiciously near a white Buick Encore parked nearby. Tanya Prouflias, 55, of Jersey City, admitted to driving Peguero and another guy to the business to shoplift, according to Auteri.

Officers discovered a glass pipe with charred residue and a small bag containing probable cocaine inside the vehicle. According to authorities, Prouflias said that the cocaine belonged to Peguero.

Both Prouflias and Peguero were detained.

According to authorities, a search of the vehicle uncovered six Michael Kors handbags, as well as a pair of Puma sneakers and a pair of Reebok sneakers, all of which still had TJ Maxx tags and anti-theft devices. Police claimed the products had a total worth of $859.93.

