The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in the search for a missing juvenile.

Aiyana L. Underwood, 14, was last seen Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. on Snyder Road in Troy.

Aiyana is described as a Caucasian female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and braces. It’s unclear what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Aiyana’s location should phone 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (636) 528-6100.

