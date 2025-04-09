Police Searching For Suspect Who Stole More Than $2,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Ohio Store

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman accused of stealing over $2,200 in merchandise at Rally House at The Greene.

According to a Beavercreek Police Department social media post, the theft took place on March 26.

The woman allegedly fled the business without paying for the products.

A security camera photograph of the suspect has been posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the woman to come forward.

Tips can be made to Officer Desjardins at (937) 426-1225, extension 147, or by email. Police stated that tips can remain anonymous.

