Police: Oklahoma Woman Attempted To Cash Two Fake Checks At Credit Union

An Oklahoma woman faced charges for her attempt to cash two fraudulent checks consecutively at a credit union in Crestwood, Missouri.

The incident took place on August 23 and 24 at the Scott Credit Union on Watson Road in Crestwood, as stated by the Crestwood Police Department probable cause statement.

Police responded to a call regarding an individual trying to cash a counterfeit check. During their investigation, they encountered Lindsey Rick, whose age was not disclosed. To their surprise, Rick was walking out of the credit union with her phone on speaker. As a police officer listened in, a voice on the call instructed Rick to flee the scene. Despite her efforts to evade arrest, Rick was ultimately apprehended by the authorities.

The police reported that Rick had cashed a forged check worth $7,500 at the credit union the day before they arrested him. Surprisingly, he returned to the same branch the following morning, trying to cash another forged check for $7,000 from the same account. The credit union staff became suspicious and realized that the check was also fake. They promptly contacted the police, who recognized Rick from his previous visit.

According to the police, Rick tried to cash the checks under the name “Mary Wrigley” and provided an Illinois driver’s license with that name for the transactions. Additionally, Rick claimed that her name was “Erin Hollek” and presented a Texas driver’s license with that name.

Reference Article