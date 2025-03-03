Police: Multiple people arrested after traffic stop on I-20 E

Posted by Jan McDonald March 3, 2025

According to the Atlanta Police Department, several individuals have been apprehended following a traffic stop on I-20 near Bill Kennedy Way on Friday afternoon.

Limited information is available at the moment regarding the incident. A car was surrounded by approximately a dozen APD vehicles and Georgia State patrol cars on the interstate, as observed by 11Alive SkyTracker.

According to GDOT511, there is currently a blockage in the right lane on I-20 right before Moreland Avenue.

This story is currently in progress, so make sure to check back frequently for updates.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.