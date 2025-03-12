Police: Missing Woman Found Dead In Bowie Pond After Massive Search

The City of Bowie Police Department received a call at 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, reporting a missing woman in the 1200 block of Durham Drive.

Officers quickly initiated a search, using bloodhounds and Maryland State Police air backup.

Shortly later, police helicopters discovered a body in a pond in the 14900 block of Dunleigh Drive.

Police later determined that the body corresponded to the missing woman. Her remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

According to police, no foul play is suspected.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has since taken over the investigation.

Additional information is likely to be revealed.

