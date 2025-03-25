Police: Middle School Dean Arrested For Strangling 13-year-old Student

A New York middle school dean is no longer allowed to deal with students after being accused of choking one of them.

According to authorities, the reported encounter included Elvin Ventura, 53, the dean of Charles O. Dewey Middle School, and a 13-year-old student.

According to police, the incident began during lunchtime in the school cafeteria on Thursday. Ventura directed the student to change into his uniform, but the student refused, resulting in a confrontation.

“I looked over and saw the dean had the child in a chokehold,” student Poseidon Agueda said.

According to the criminal complaint, Ventura pushed the student with his hands before wrapping his arms around his neck and applying pressure.

“I was pretty scared. I didn’t know what was going to happen next,” Agueda said.

According to Agueda, a teacher had to break up the fight.

According to the complaint, the student experienced significant neck ache.

Allegations of assault and endangering the welfare of a child led to Ventura’s arrest.

A representative for the city’s Department of Education said the behavior was inappropriate.

City officials have reassigned the employee until the investigation’s conclusion, and if found guilty, they would terminate him.

