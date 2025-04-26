Police: Man Shot In Back While Standing Outside Of Philadelphia Bar

Authorities are searching for a shooter who allegedly approached someone outside a Philadelphia bar and opened fire late Thursday night.

Police took the man, who is estimated to be in his 40s or 50s, to Penn Presbyterian Hospital after he was shot in the back.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of South 60th Street at about 11 p.m. due to reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers discovered a man in his 40s or 50s with a gunshot wound to the back.

Officers transported the shooting victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Small said.

Investigators suspect the shooting victim was standing outside a pub when a masked gunman in black clothing approached him and fired at least one shot.

Chief Inspector Scott Small reports that the unidentified victim entered the pub to seek assistance after the shooting.

“The shooting did not take place inside the bar; it took place right outside of the bar,” Small told the reporter.

The mystery gunman was last seen heading east on the 5900 block of Delancey Street.

