Police: Man Dead And 2 People Injured, Including Teen, In NW Indiana Shooting

In a shooting Friday in Gary, Indiana, a 34-year-old man was killed and two people, including a teenager, were injured, according to authorities.

The incident took place at 5:43 p.m. on Friday in the 3500 block of Massachusetts Street.

Police discovered three people with gunshot wounds at the location, including a 16-year-old kid, an 18-year-old male, and a 34-year-old guy from Gary.

The 16- and 18-year-olds were sent to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The 34-year-old guy died from his injuries on the site. Marcus Williams has been recognized by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office stated that his death was caused by gunshot wounds and was deemed homicide. The toxicology results are awaited.

The shooting’s cause is unknown, and investigators have not released any information about the perpetrator or if the victims knew each other.

The police agency published this statement about the fatal shooting:

“The Gary Police Department is very saddened by this unfortunate tragedy in our community and wishes to express our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this unique incident. We ask our residents to be calm while we conduct a thorough investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Szemes of the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the non-emergency police line at 219-660-0000.

Reference Article