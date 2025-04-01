Police: Man Assaulted By Teens In Grand Island Suffered Broken Jaw

According to authorities, three teenagers were arrested early Saturday morning following an assault in Grand Island.

Officers received a report of an incident near North Wheeler Avenue and West 20th Street around 1:50 a.m.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old youngster attacked a man, causing a broken jaw.

During the argument, a 17-year-old male struck the victim’s companion, causing a cut above his eye that required stitches.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy was booked into a juvenile detention center on charges of first-degree assault.

The remaining two teenagers were arrested on accusations of third-degree assault.

