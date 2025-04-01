Police: Man Assaulted By Teens In Grand Island Suffered Broken Jaw

Posted by Danny Smith April 1, 2025

According to authorities, three teenagers were arrested early Saturday morning following an assault in Grand Island.

Officers received a report of an incident near North Wheeler Avenue and West 20th Street around 1:50 a.m.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old youngster attacked a man, causing a broken jaw.

During the argument, a 17-year-old male struck the victim’s companion, causing a cut above his eye that required stitches.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy was booked into a juvenile detention center on charges of first-degree assault.

The remaining two teenagers were arrested on accusations of third-degree assault.

