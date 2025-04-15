Police: Man Arrested After Firing Gunshots In Alexandria Business, Stealing Money

A man has been arrested for an armed robbery in Alexandria.

The suspect has been identified as Dexter Brown, 37. Brown was wanted in connection with a commercial robbery that occurred Friday morning in the 1300 block of King Street. He has been found and is in police custody.

Around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 1300 block of King Street after receiving reports of a commercial robbery in progress. An adult man, identified as Brown, entered the location and shot a gun several times before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

There were no injuries reported.

