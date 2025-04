Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered man last spotted in the Tremont neighborhood.

According to the department’s social media post, Kevin Hufford was last seen on Wednesday near the intersection of Scranton Road and Clark Avenue.

Hufford is reported as standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location can contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

