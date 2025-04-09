Police: Lincoln man charged with 6th DUI after crashing vehicle on the way to liquor store

A Lincoln man accused of hitting a car while driving drunk to a liquor store was arraigned in Lancaster County Court on Monday.

Michael Anderson, 33, was charged with a fifth or subsequent DUI violation, driving when his license was revoked for a DUI, and interfering with or circumventing interlock devices. His bond was set at ten percent of $250,000.

On April 6, Lincoln Police officers were dispatched to Kong’s Liquors at 56th and Holdrege streets in response to an allegation of an intoxicated driver. While en route, Lincoln Police received another call, this time about a hit-and-run with a red pickup that was suspected to be the result of diabetes issues in the same area.

Arriving officers discovered the red pickup at Kong’s Liquor and spoke with Anderson, who was driving. Police reported that he smelled of alcohol while attempting to reverse out of the parking spot.

According to court filings, Anderson appeared wobbly on his feet and slurred his speech as he exited the pickup truck. Officers also noted new damage to the front passenger side of the truck, which was comparable with what was allegedly done to the other car.

LPD requested that Lincoln Fire and Rescue attend to the scene to confirm Anderson was not currently experiencing a medical episode. Officers performed some field sobriety tests as they waited.

During the inquiry, detectives learned that Anderson’s pickup’s ignition interlock device was not operating.

He was eventually medically cleared by LFR and taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he gave a breath sample. Court documents show 131 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

According to records, Anderson’s first DUI offense occurred on June 15, 2017, and his fifth occurred on June 7, 2022.

He has a hearing planned on May 13th at 10 a.m.

