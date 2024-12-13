Police: High-Ranking NYPD Cop With Six-Figure Paycheck Caught Stealing Cough Syrup from Target

An NYPD sergeant with a six-figure income has been arrested and suspended without pay for allegedly stealing $15 worth of cough syrup and drops from a Target on Long Island in two separate incidents.

Sgt. Rayna Madho, a 41-year-old NYPD veteran, has worked in a variety of units since joining in 2006, earning more than $200,000 in fiscal 2024, including over $55,000 in overtime, according to the NY Daily News.

During a citywide rise in retail theft, Madho allegedly neglected to scan all of her products at a self-checkout, causing store personnel to contact the police.

Madho faces two counts of petit larceny for thefts on November 24 and December 7 at the Valley Stream Target, where she allegedly stole Zarbee’s Cough Syrup and Ricola Cough Drops.

Despite her distinguished career and leadership in the Desi Society, which represents South Asian officers, her record includes charges of misbehavior and civil lawsuits settled for a total of $161,000.

Madho is currently suspended without pay and is expected to appear in court on December 27 to decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty.

