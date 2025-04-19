Police: Duo Steal From Home And Attack Homeowner After Fleeing In East Fishkill

The arrests were made when officers responded to a burglary in progress at an East Fishkill residence on Railroad Avenue on Thursday, April 17, at 7:44 p.m., according to the East Fishkill Police Department.

When police arrived, they discovered that two individuals had illegally entered the premises and stolen different items of property, according to authorities.

As the suspects fled, police claimed the female suspect, Casey L. Cassell of East Fishkill, confronted and assaulted one of the homeowners in a nearby area. The homeowner denied medical attention, according to the agency.

East Fishkill Police Officers and the department’s Detective Division conducted an investigation, leading to the apprehending and detention of both suspects. They were identified as Cassell and Gregory W. Chiacchia, both from East Fishkill.

The two were arraigned in East Fishkill Justice Court and sent to the Dutchess County Jail. Both face several counts, including second-degree burglary, fourth-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree grand larceny, and other connected felonies.

A K9 team later recovered some of the crime profits that the suspects had abandoned during an item search, according to the police.

The investigation is still underway, and no other information is being given at this time to safeguard the integrity of future court processes and the victim’s protection, officials added.

