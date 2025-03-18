Police: Cook County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Crossing Active Train Tracks In Suburban Area

Posted by Jan McDonald March 18, 2025

Over the weekend, police arrested a 37-year-old Arlington Heights man, a convicted felon, on drug charges after he was seen illegally crossing railroad tracks in Palatine.

What we have learned: The incident took place on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. near North Brockway and West Wilson streets.

Palatine police reported that Brian G. Lister disregarded the active warning signals and proceeded to cross the tracks. Subsequently, he got into a blue Audi R8 that was parked in the vicinity.

When the officers approached, they saw him sitting in the driver’s seat with cocaine in his possession.

The police stated that they found around 30 grams of cocaine and pills containing amphetamine during an additional search of Lister and his vehicle.

Lister, a convicted felon, got arrested and faced charges for:

    • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony)
    • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) (Class 1 Felony)
    • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Amphetamine – Schedule II) (Class 4 Felony)
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)
    • Pedestrian Disobeying a Traffic Control Device (Petty Offense)

What comes next: Lister found himself at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago for a detention hearing, during which a judge decided to keep him in custody until his next court date.

His court appearance is set for March 18 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.