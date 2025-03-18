Police: Cook County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Crossing Active Train Tracks In Suburban Area

Over the weekend, police arrested a 37-year-old Arlington Heights man, a convicted felon, on drug charges after he was seen illegally crossing railroad tracks in Palatine.

What we have learned: The incident took place on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. near North Brockway and West Wilson streets.

Palatine police reported that Brian G. Lister disregarded the active warning signals and proceeded to cross the tracks. Subsequently, he got into a blue Audi R8 that was parked in the vicinity.

When the officers approached, they saw him sitting in the driver’s seat with cocaine in his possession.

The police stated that they found around 30 grams of cocaine and pills containing amphetamine during an additional search of Lister and his vehicle.

Lister, a convicted felon, got arrested and faced charges for:

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony) Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) (Class 1 Felony) Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Amphetamine – Schedule II) (Class 4 Felony) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor) Pedestrian Disobeying a Traffic Control Device (Petty Offense)



What comes next: Lister found himself at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago for a detention hearing, during which a judge decided to keep him in custody until his next court date.

His court appearance is set for March 18 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

Reference Article