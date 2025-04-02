Police Bust Suspected Oklahoma City Chop Shop And Retrieve Stolen Dodge Charger

Officers of the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a tip-off about a possible chop shop cutting up a stolen Dodge Charger being dismantled on March 28.

When detectives arrived, they saw suspects leaving the scene in a grey Dodge Charger with Oklahoma license plate QCC705.

According to a police report, the vehicle pulled into the 7-11 parking lot near NW 23rd and N Portland, where all occupants were summoned and held.

During a vehicle check, officers located a Glock 19 9mm handgun in the center console. According to officials, the rifle was loaded with 14 live rounds but had not been chambered.

According to officials, Hefner patrol officers brought the defendants to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

After obtaining a search warrant for the shop, authorities reportedly discovered the body of a Dodge Charger broken up into parts.

According to investigators, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Midwest City.

The following suspects will face charges for using a handgun to commit a felony, owning, operating, or dealing with a chop shop/receiving, and possessing or concealing a stolen vehicle:

Eduardo Jurado-Jacobo

Daniel Matamoros

Omar Almanza Soto

