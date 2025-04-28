Police: Burning Body Found Along Pennsylvania Road

According to the Hazleton City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the vicinity of Club 40 Road and East Broad Street around 7:01 a.m. for reports of a burning mannequin.

When firefighters arrived, they found a terrible discovery: a human body, not a mannequin, according to authorities. Hazleton City Police were dispatched quickly to the incident.

The Hazleton City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Investigation Unit are both looking into the case.

Authorities have yet to reveal the victim’s name, gender, or cause of death.

Investigators are requesting anyone with surveillance footage or information to call 911 or submit a tip on the department’s CrimeWatch portal.

Police intend to host a news meeting later today to disclose additional information, with the time and location to be determined.

Officials stated that any information not straight from the Hazleton City Police Department should be deemed unofficial.

