Police Arrested Suspect Accused Of Murder And Kidnapping Michelle Hampton On Wednesday

Posted by Jan McDonald November 25, 2024

A man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping and death of a Clayton woman, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anjuan Mosby, a 43-year-old man, is facing a multitude of charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery, eight counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Additionally, authorities have stated that he is also being charged federally with kidnapping resulting in death.

Police said investigators believe the suspect and victim knew one another, but they didn’t expand on their relationship.

Family members detailed the terrifying minutes they trailed Michelle’s automobile, claiming they saw a masked gunman inside her vehicle with another man in a truck following closely behind.

Michelle’s sister Samantha reported seeing Michelle held at gunpoint and forced to drive to numerous locations from Clayton to St. Louis, including ATMs, where she claimed the guys forced her to withdraw cash. Samantha told 911 that the truck tried to run her off the road and that a gunman shot at her car while her sons were inside.

Security video captured the kidnapping and several bank transactions, police said in a probable cause statement, before they led Hampton to an alley on Greer Avenue and shot and killed him. Surveillance also captured the shooting, according to police.

Mosby admitted to being a passenger in Michelle’s car, firing rounds at Samantha’s car, and killing Michelle, according to the statement. According to police, he also admitted making attempts to have Michelle withdraw money.

Mosby is set to be transported to the St. Louis City Justice Center as per the police. A judge has issued a no bond order for Mosby’s detention.

Mosby has not yet been scheduled for a court appearance.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.