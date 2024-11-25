Police Arrested Suspect Accused Of Murder And Kidnapping Michelle Hampton On Wednesday

A man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping and death of a Clayton woman, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anjuan Mosby, a 43-year-old man, is facing a multitude of charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery, eight counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Additionally, authorities have stated that he is also being charged federally with kidnapping resulting in death.

Police said investigators believe the suspect and victim knew one another, but they didn’t expand on their relationship.

Family members detailed the terrifying minutes they trailed Michelle’s automobile, claiming they saw a masked gunman inside her vehicle with another man in a truck following closely behind.

Michelle’s sister Samantha reported seeing Michelle held at gunpoint and forced to drive to numerous locations from Clayton to St. Louis, including ATMs, where she claimed the guys forced her to withdraw cash. Samantha told 911 that the truck tried to run her off the road and that a gunman shot at her car while her sons were inside.

Security video captured the kidnapping and several bank transactions, police said in a probable cause statement, before they led Hampton to an alley on Greer Avenue and shot and killed him. Surveillance also captured the shooting, according to police.

Mosby admitted to being a passenger in Michelle’s car, firing rounds at Samantha’s car, and killing Michelle, according to the statement. According to police, he also admitted making attempts to have Michelle withdraw money.

Mosby is set to be transported to the St. Louis City Justice Center as per the police. A judge has issued a no bond order for Mosby’s detention.

Mosby has not yet been scheduled for a court appearance.

