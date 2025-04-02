Police apprehend 18-year-old in connection with street racing in southeast OKC

A teenager is facing various counts in connection with alleged street racing.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City Police responded near the junction of Southeast 89th and South Bryant Avenue.

A police helicopter discovered vehicles gathered in the area, blocking the intersection, while other cars did donuts. They described one of the automobiles as a silver Ford Mustang.

Police approached the vehicle, removed the driver, 18-year-old Lilyanna Reece, and handcuffed her. A passenger in the automobile was also apprehended.

Police discovered a GoPro camera system in the car, as well as spare tires in the back, which cops say is common among those participating in unlawful street takeovers.

Reece faces allegations of assembling/witnessing a speed contest and careless driving.

