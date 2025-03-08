Police: Alabama Man Detained For Double-murder Of Virginia Couple

Authorities say an Alabama man is in custody and faces charges in the double murder of a Virginia couple.

Alabama man charged in Virginia couple’s murder

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that Danny Hale Sr., 61, of Opelika, Alabama, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. Hale is now being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Investigation ongoing, suspect known to victims

According to investigators, Hale fatally shot Charles Childress and Kimberly Newcomb in January. On January 25, a friend went to check on them and discovered their deaths in their Spotsylvania Courthouse home in the 10800 block of Heatherwood Drive.

Deputies believe Hale was familiar to the victims. The investigation is underway.

Reference Article