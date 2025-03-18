Police: 75-year-old Perry Man Arrested After Confessing To Murder

Posted by Jan McDonald March 18, 2025

Police arrested a Perry man after he called to claim killing someone who lived with him in his home.

Police were dispatched to 2600 Lucinda Street in Perry at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday.

Police claimed Richard Hoesing, 75, called to report the person’s death.

When the cops arrived, he cooperated with them. He was subsequently escorted to the police station and later charged with first-degree murder.

Law police stated that this was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

A criminal complaint provides additional data about what occurred. It shows Hoesing dialing 911 and informing dispatchers that he had slain his wife, Jean Ann Hoesing. It goes on to demonstrate that Hoesing informed them she had bipolar disorder and multiple sclerosis, and he killed her to put her out of her pain.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities discovered Jean Joesing dead in their bedroom from a deep cut to her throat, along with a kitchen knife in their bathroom. They also discovered Richard Hoesing with blood on his hands and clothes.

The case is still under investigation.

