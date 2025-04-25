Police: 41 Rounds Fired In East Toledo Tuesday Night

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that occurred in east Toledo on Tuesday night.

A police report states that officials received “several consecutive ShotSpotter alerts that totaled 41 rounds.” This report was made in the 1100 block of Sisson Drive around 10:20 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene to investigate. Officers discovered shot casings of various calibers at the location and concluded that gunfire had hit two homes.

The report indicated no injuries, and authorities did not identify any suspects.

Toledo police are still investigating. If you have any information about this event, police ask you to phone or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can stay anonymous and may be eligible for a monetary prize.

