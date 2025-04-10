Police: 4 Missing North Carolina Children Found Safe In Maryland

Four missing North Carolina children were found safe in Maryland on Wednesday night, according to Havelock police.

Brittany McCullough of Maryland, the children’s mother, is accused of illegally removing them from foster care in Havelock early Tuesday morning, in violation of a court-ordered custody agreement, according to Havelock Police Department.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the children received an Amber Alert.

About an hour later, authorities reported that FBI agents in the Baltimore area had successfully recovered the four youngsters from Bryans Road, Maryland. The Amber Alert was subsequently cancelled.

McCullough faces four counts of criminal child kidnapping, according to Havelock police. Havelock police have charged Rolunte Leroy Wright with four counts of felony aiding and abetting.

According to police, the inquiry is ongoing.

