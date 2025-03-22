Police: 35-year-old Woman Fatally Shoots Self After Trying To Break In To Upper Saucon Home

A woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stressful incident overnight in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.

The event occurred at a home in the 4800 block of West Hopewell Road early Thursday morning.

At 12:48 a.m., the district attorney’s office received a 911 call reporting someone breaking into a home and then firing rounds.

Upper Saucon officers arrived and discovered a 35-year-old woman outside the home, armed with a gun, according to authorities.

The DA’s office reported that officers negotiated with her for over 30 minutes. The woman then shot herself.

Authorities reported that they brought her to the hospital, where she died.

The coroner in Lehigh County identified her as Jessica Gracia, 35, of Northampton.

The coroner’s office reported that Gracia was declared dead at 2:41 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital—Cedar Crest.

According to the coroner, an autopsy was done on Thursday, and the cause of death was suicide.

Officials say the investigation indicates that there is no increased risk to the public because this looks to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the District Attorney said further information will be shared when it becomes available.

Authorities have yet to remark on the circumstances surrounding the occurrence.

The front of the house is now boarded up. Police and medics remained on the scene for several hours overnight.

Upper Saucon police, the District Attorney’s office, and state police are still investigating.

