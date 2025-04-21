Police: 3 People Arrested Following Car Pursuit After Teens Shot At In Delaware

Police in Dover, Delaware, have arrested three teenagers after they allegedly stole a car and led cops on a chase after shooting at a couple of youngsters early Saturday morning.

Leslie McGuire, 18, of Dover, and two males, ages 15 and 16, were detained after an inquiry into a shooting that occurred at 7:51 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, near Barrister Place and South Little Creek Road.

According to police, officers responding to a report of a shooting interviewed a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old who told them they were shot at while walking in the parking lot of Country Farms Store when a white Kia Optima pulled up and four people dressed in all black and wearing black masks jumped out.

According to authorities, one of the individuals who got out of the car was equipped with a revolver-style handgun and pointed it at the two victims before firing in their direction.

Officials stated that no one was wounded in this incident.

Following the shooting, authorities discovered the Kia Optima abandoned in the parking area of a car shop in Goldboro, Maryland, where they confirmed it had been reported stolen from Camden, Delaware.

At the dealership, officials discovered that the same individuals had stolen a black Hyundai Elantra.

At 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, officials discovered a car matching the description of the stolen Elantra traveling without a license plate near Capitol Green in Dover. When authorities attempted to pull the vehicle over, police said it sped away, sparking a chase.

According to authorities, the pursuit continued into Dover and Camden, Delaware, until coming to a stop near Willow Grove Road and Mahan Corner Road.

Officials claimed they grabbed McGuire and two teenage males in the vehicle. Police claimed they also found a revolver-style firearm in the car.

All three have been charged with reckless endangerment, gang participation, firearm crimes, and other felonies.

