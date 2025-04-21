Police: 28-Year-Old Toms River Man Killed In ATV Crash At Clayton Pits

Brandon Orozco-Avila was riding alone at 6:18 p.m. in the Clayton Pits, a remote trail area near the Pine Barrens Golf Course off South Hope Chapel Road, when he lost control of his ATV and crashed, according to Jackson Township Police.

According to police, the ATV drove off the trail and collided with multiple trees in a thickly wooded area. The department reported that Orozco-Avila was pronounced deceased at the site.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Criminalistics Investigation Unit and the Ocean County Medical Examiner responded to the incident. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Jackson Police Officer Zachary Rodina at 732-928-1111.

