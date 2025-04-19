Police: 2 Dead And 1 Injured In Murder-suicide At Pasadena Home

Two people are dead, and another is in the hospital, following what Pasadena police are calling a murder-suicide late Thursday.

Around 10:30 p.m., a shooting occurred at a home on Sandlehurst Drive, near Burke Road.

People outside the house met the authorities when they arrived and told them that a man had shot two women before killing himself.

Officers discovered the bodies of one male and one woman inside the home. The police reported that the second woman sustained gunshot wounds to her head and shoulders. A local hospital received her and expects her to survive.

According to police, at least two of the people implicated are in their forties. Investigators suspect the shooting was a domestic violence event, but they are still determining the relationships of those involved and the purpose for the shooting.

Officers are still interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence as the investigation continues.

