Pennsylvania To Virginia Rain Update: Low Pressure Brings Rain Until Tuesday Night

A low-pressure system is moving into the Mid-Atlantic, delivering persistent rain from Virginia to Pennsylvania until Tuesday night.

According to the US National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, the system began to affect the region Sunday evening and will continue through Monday, with a second round of precipitation likely Tuesday. Forecasts indicate that rainfall totals might reach 0.5 inches by 8 a.m. Wednesday, particularly throughout the eastern corridor, which includes Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and adjacent towns.

The 72-hour precipitation forecast indicates moderate rainfall, with no river flooding expected at this time. Ponding on roads and poor visibility may occur in urban areas during peak travel hours. We ask motorists to slow down and allow extra time for their morning commutes on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Spring storm systems in the Mid-Atlantic have historically contributed to localized nuisance flooding, but current soil saturation and river levels are still below worry levels. Residents are asked to stay up to date on local weather and to empty storm drains as much as possible.

Reference Article