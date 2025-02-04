Pennsylvania Senator Fetterman Calls on Local Officials to Support Deportation of Criminal Undocumented Immigrants

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is urging local officials to collaborate with federal authorities in deporting undocumented immigrants who have criminal backgrounds or are involved in criminal activities. The Democratic senator’s statement comes amidst the ongoing discussions surrounding immigration enforcement and the extent to which local governments should support federal initiatives aimed at removing individuals who present a risk to public safety.

Senator Fetterman highlighted the significance of giving utmost importance to public safety while also showing compassion towards migrants who abide by the law, as stated in a communication to Fox News.

“I hope every local official would agree that anyone here—any migrants that are here with criminal backgrounds or engaging in criminal behavior—I think they should support [deportation],” Fetterman said.

Fetterman expressed his hope that if ICE were to come and apprehend migrants, they would offer the necessary assistance. His remarks demonstrate a practical perspective on immigration enforcement, striking a balance between ensuring security and safeguarding innocent migrants from unnecessary harm.

Fetterman, while advocating for the deportation of criminal migrants, emphasized his opposition to aggressive tactics that may instill fear in innocent individuals or disrupt communities.

“I certainly would never support terrorizing otherwise innocent migrants in those kinds of situations, like kicking in a door at a school,” he said. “But every migrant here with a criminal background or engaging in criminal behavior needs to go.”

Fetterman’s comments come as the Trump administration maintains its focus on immigration enforcement, with a particular emphasis on removing individuals who have criminal records.

The administration has been consistently urging local officials to contribute to these efforts, often encountering opposition from “sanctuary cities” that restrict cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Fetterman is positioning himself as a moderate voice within the Democratic Party by urging local officials to support deportations of criminal migrants. He emphasizes the importance of public safety while also advocating for humane treatment of migrants.

His comments have the potential to shape the larger discussion surrounding immigration policy, especially as legislators strive to strike a balance between enforcement and empathy.

