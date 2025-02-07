Pennsylvania Man And Ohio Woman Indicted On Felony Drug Charges In Guernsey County

A Pennsylvania man faced five felony charges when he was pulled over by Guernsey County deputies on Interstate 70, close to milepost 184. The man was driving a silver Cadillac SUV at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office made an announcement stating that K9 Jax was called in to help when officers noticed several signs of criminal activity from the three individuals in the SUV. After K9 Jax positively indicated the presence of narcotics, deputies discovered around 224 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 30 grams of suspected fentanyl, and various items associated with drug manufacturing.

Joseph Toth, 57, is facing multiple charges, including four first-degree felonies and one third-degree felony. These charges include aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and tampering with evidence.

Furthermore, Aleksa Pietech, a 30-year-old resident of Titlsonville, Ohio, has been charged with two first-degree felonies. These charges include aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Sheriff Jeffrey Paden expressed his gratitude to the Marshall County Drug Task Force for their assistance in this ongoing investigation.

Reference Article