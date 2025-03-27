Pee Dee Woman Charged With Forgery And Medicaid Fraud

A Darlington woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with forgery and Medicaid fraud.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office reported that the Vulnerable Adults and Medicaid Provider Fraud Unit had investigated the matter and arrested Angela D. Harrison, 51.

Harrison is charged with one count of forgery worth $10,000 or more and one count of medical assistance provider fraud.

Harrison allegedly made false claims to the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services between October 10, 2023, and August 7, 2024.

Officials have confirmed this information. Harrison, an early interventionist with ABC’s of Learning, signed and presented fake time sheets and clinician notes claiming that she served many Medicaid beneficiaries.

According to investigators, these bogus claims and forgeries resulted in a more than $10,000 loss for the South Carolina Medicaid program.

ABCs of Learning referred this matter to law enforcement, and the Attorney General’s Office will prosecute it.

Harrison was reportedly detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.

