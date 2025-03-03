Over $100,000 Worth Of Methamphetamine Discovered Inside Northwest Georgia Home

Posted by Jan McDonald March 3, 2025

A search warrant at a Floyd County home led to the arrest of two people.

On Friday, the Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at a property on Paris Drive as part of a drug investigation.

Authorities said they discovered 2.13 kilograms of methamphetamine and $17,064 in cash.

According to the task force, the street value of the meth is $106,500.

Police arrested Mescha Latonya Sullivan and Quavarez Marquel Cunningham, 41.

Sullivan was charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substance laws. Cunnigham was charged with trafficking, possessing, and intending to distribute methamphetamine.

The Floyd County Jail booked him and is holding him without bond.

Tipsters can report illegal drug activities anonymously by contacting the Crime Line at 706-236-5000 or the Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force at 706-238-5160.

Jan McDonald
