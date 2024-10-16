Over 100 individuals arrested in a human trafficking operation

October 16, 2024

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the results of a statewide human trafficking investigation that was conducted last week.

Operation END-OHHT encompassed law enforcement agencies from across the state and resulted in the arrest of over 100 people looking to buy sex, sometimes known as “Johns.”

The suspects’ ages range from 21 to 71, and they come from a variety of backgrounds.

“In addition to those 110 arrests, we also had, amazingly, 22 arrests for people who are seeking to have sex with children, minors,” according to Yost. We have also reached out to 73 survivors. All survivors were offered services.

Additionally, task forces raided nine human trafficking-related establishments, including a motel and various massage parlors, taking more than $20,000.

A hotline at 844-END-O-H-HT is provided for anyone who has been victims of human trafficking or who wants to report a tip.

