One person hospitalized following shooting in Toledo Thursday afternoon

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday afternoon.

On April 24, around 12:04 p.m., police received a ShotSpotter alert in the 2100 block of Joffre Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound on the corner of Isherwood and Bancroft.

The victim was brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A police report did not identify any potential suspects. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers by texting or calling 419-255-1111.

Reference Article