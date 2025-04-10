One Person Apprehended After Stabbing Roommate Multiple Times In Indiana

A 20-year-old man is in custody after reportedly stabbing his roommate many times during an early morning altercation on Monday, April 7.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, officers arrived at Hendricks Regional Hospital shortly after 5 a.m. on a complaint of a stabbing victim.

The inquiry led authorities to a property in the 300 block of South School Street, where the assault allegedly occurred earlier that morning.

Police say the defendant and the 18-year-old victim, who are roommates, got into a fight that turned violent.

The man had multiple stab wounds and was sent to the hospital for emergency surgery. Two days after the event, he is still in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is currently being held at the Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary accusation of battery with a deadly weapon.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the final charges.

