One Arrested On Methamphetamine Charges After Two-vehicle Crash

Following a two-vehicle crash in Riverside, one person was arrested on methamphetamine charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, two vehicles collided on a Highway 218 ramp. There were no injuries.

The two drivers were Lisa Lansaw, 44, of Clear Lake, and Heimy Vasquez Rodriguez, 28, of Iowa City.

Lansaw was arrested. She is charged with driving while license suspended eight times, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine (first offense), and failing to give proof of financial liability – accident connected. Additional charges are pending laboratory results.

Lansaw was transported to the Washington County Jail. A single vehicle was towed from the scene.

