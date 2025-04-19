Omaha Man Sentenced To Prison For Hit-and-run Crash That Killed Pedestrian

An Omaha man charged with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman last summer will spend more than two years in prison.

Davon Barnes, 23, was sentenced to 30 months in jail and two years of supervised release in Douglas County District Court this week. In December, he pled “no contest” to one felony count of leaving the scene of a serious accident resulting in death.

Danayjha Britt, 19, was slain on June 29, 2024, while strolling across the street at approximately 3:30 a.m. near 24th and Decatur Street. According to investigators, Barnes was driving fast when he collided with Britt.

According to records, Barnes “admitted to knowingly hitting a person in the roadway” and ran out of fear. He sought legal assistance after learning that the pedestrian had perished.

Barnes’ license was revoked as part of his sentence, and he is now forbidden from driving any motor vehicle in Nebraska for the next fifteen years. He can get his license back by applying for an approved ignition interlock device.

Reference Article