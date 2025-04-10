Oklahoma Woman Accused Of Laundering $1.5 Million From Elderly Women In Online Romance Scam

Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma woman suspected of laundering nearly $1.5 million from online romance scams targeting elderly women.

Christine Joan Echohawk, 53, was arrested Monday and charged with laundering money from out-of-state victims between September 30, 2024, and December 26, 2024, according to Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office.

Officials claimed all of the victims were ladies aged 64 to 79.

According to a news release from Drummond’s office, the victims believed they were giving money to a male subject with whom they had an internet relationship.

Drummond reported that one woman even sold her property to transfer the scammer $600,000.

“These types of scams that target seniors are especially egregious,” Drummond told reporters. “I applaud the work of my Consumer Protection Unit to fight for these victims and to hold accountable their alleged perpetrator.”

According to the news release, the victims also contributed Apple gift cards, cash and cashiers’ checks, and wired money to Echohawk’s MidFirst Bank accounts.

Drummond’s office was also notified by the bank in January after it withheld a $120,000 transfer from one of the victims, suspecting serious wrongdoing.

Echohawk was approached by law enforcement in January 2024 about possible criminal conduct, according to Drummond’s office, but allegedly resumed laundering funds after a brief respite.

Officials believe Echohawk converted the money into bitcoin and sent it to an unidentified suspect.

Charges against Echohawk include illegal use of illicit proceeds and using a computer to violate state laws. She faces five offenses punishable by 24 to 62 years in jail and up to $260,000 in fines.

Anyone can report suspected fraud to Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Consumer Protection Unit at 833-681-1895 or consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.

