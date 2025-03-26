Oklahoma Man Facing Federal Charges For Large-scale Dog Fighting Operation: ‘largest Number Of Dogs Ever Seized’

An Oklahoma man has been accused in federal court of running a “large-scale” dog fighting and trafficking organization in Broken Arrow.

According to the DOJ, Leshon Eugene Johnson appeared in court last week and was charged with possessing 190 pit bull canines used for “animal fighting ventures, as well as selling, transporting, and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture.”

News In October 2024, On 6 was at the property between E. 41st St. S. and County Line Road when authorities searched and found dozens of pets.

Authorities believe this is the biggest number of dogs seized from a single person in a federal dog-fighting prosecution.

“The FBI will not tolerate criminals who harm innocent animals for their twisted form of entertainment,” FBI Director Kash Patel declared. “The FBI sees animal cruelty investigations as a forerunner to larger, organized crime operations, including trafficking and homicides. This is just another step in the FBI’s war on violent offenders who endanger our most innocent.”

According to court filings, Johnson operated a dog fighting organization in Broken Arrow and Haskell known as “Mal Kant Kennels.” He entered a guilty plea to charges of animal fighting in 2004 for operating “Krazyside Kennels.”

The DOJ said that Johnson’s transportation of these fighting canines across the country helped to grow the enterprise and allowed him to profit.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI’s Shreveport Resident Agency office is looking into the situation.

