Oklahoma County Detention Center Inmate Discovered Dead

Michelle Young, a prisoner at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, was discovered unconscious in her cell around 3:50 a.m. on Monday by staff members during breakfast service, as stated by detention center authorities.

Officials reported that despite the efforts of Officers, EMSA, and Oklahoma City Fire personnel who administered NARCAN and CPR, Young was tragically pronounced dead at 4:46 a.m. after being rushed to the hospital.

Michelle Young, who was born on March 18, 1996, had been incarcerated since February 13, 2025, due to a failure to appear charge in connection with a 2024 indecent exposure case. She was detained on a $5,000 bond.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of death and treating it as a homicide, following standard procedure. The death will remain classified as a homicide until the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office provides a final determination on the matter, according to jail officials.

Security footage has confirmed that a detention officer conducted a ‘sight check’ at 2:51 a.m., about an hour before Young was discovered unresponsive in her cell, as stated in a news release from OCDC.

