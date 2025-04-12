Oklahoma City Police Apprehend 2 Suspects In Fatal Shooting Linked To Alleged Drug Deal

UPDATE: Damein Marqual Nelson, also known as “DJ Dropit,” was arrested on April 10 for first-degree murder.

The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested John Calvin Moore, also known as “20,” just one day earlier.

Original: On April 2, 2025, the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) arrested one person in connection with an alleged drug trade turned shootout.

Officers rushed to an apartment complex near the corner of North Classen Boulevard and 16th Street about 8:51 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 callers reporting hearing gunshots.

On arrival, OCPD discovered a male victim, later identified as 21-year-old Malik Jashun Wilson, on the rear patio of an apartment building.

Wilson was brought to a neighboring hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During the first investigation, OCPD discovered that a guy named Mareon Walter had been treated and released from a hospital for several gunshot wounds.

Walter was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident, and officers confirmed his location at the apartment complex using the device’s GPS records.

The OCPD interrogated Walter, who indicated that he was with Wilson when the incident occurred.

He said the gunshot was the consequence of a robbery while attempting to purchase marijuana.

He also identified the two suspects in the heist as “DJ Dropit” and “20.”

Walter described the pair’s car as a black Mercedes. Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle parked directly north of the apartment’s patio door.

“DJ Dropit” and “20” allegedly harassed other building inhabitants before the incident.

OCPD gathered evidence at the site, including a cigarette butt and blood droplets discovered in the parking lot.

DNA evidence analysis revealed a link between the cigarette butt and the blood of 29-year-old John Calvin Moore.

Moore’s social media was followed, and he was spotted in images wearing a unique hoodie found in the flat, as well as a necklace with a pendant that reads “20.”

Moore’s wife, Reagan Moore, also owns a 2015 black Mercedes SUV. Officers determined that the tag number on her vehicle matched the suspect vehicle recorded on a Flock camera.

Moore was arrested for first-degree murder on April 9, 2025.

“DJ Dropit” was identified as Damein Marqual Nelson.

Nelson has not been arrested at this point.

This is a developing story.

