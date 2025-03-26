Oklahoma City Man Taken Into Custody For Indecent Exposure In Late-night Tent Incident

A man was arrested late Sunday night for allegedly beating a woman in a tent on General Pershing Avenue, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department report.

Police arrived at the site about 11:54 p.m. after someone reported hearing a woman call for aid and seeing a man expose himself. When cops arrived, they reported seeing a male, Donovan Cannon, leave from a blue tent where the woman was calling for help.

The woman told officers that Cannon came to her camp and tried to smoke with her. She said she took a couple of licks from Cannon’s pipe and let him sit in her tent’s entryway but not enter. According to the police report, the victim stated that Cannon began leaning back into the tent, caressing her improperly, and exposing himself while wearing a condom.

“She asked Cannon to stop touching her, but he kept feeling the inside of her thigh,” the police report read. The woman claimed she pulled out a pocket knife in panic and requested that Cannon leave, but he refused until authorities came.

Without incident, authorities arrested Cannon and lodged him in Oklahoma County Jail. He’s facing the following charges:

Sexual battery

Indecent exposure

Trespassing on private property

Public drunkness

Officers discovered a condom that Cannon allegedly wore throughout the encounter in the police vehicle and booked it as evidence.

According to police records, Cannon has a history of felonies.

