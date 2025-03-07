Ohio man wins $2M prize from scratch-off lottery

Posted by Jan McDonald March 7, 2025

A man from southern Ohio is now enjoying a little extra money in his pocket after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket this week.

On his way home, Andy Zapf made a spontaneous decision to stop at Clarks Pump N Shop on Scioto Trail in Portsmouth to grab a refreshing drink, as shared by the Ohio Lottery.

“I just had this random urge to buy a lottery ticket, and surprisingly enough, it turned out to be a jackpot worth $2 million,” he exclaimed.

He didn’t initially realize that he had won the top prize.

“I scratched the crossword ticket and initially thought it was just a $2,000 winner,” he recalled.

Zapf opted for the cash prize of $1 million, which was later reduced to $720,000 after accounting for state and federal taxes.

Zapf mentioned that he is unsure about his plans for the money at this point.

Zapf claimed the prize from a $30 scratch-off known as $2,000,000 Cashword. The top reward consists of $40,000 annually for a period of 25 years. Currently, there are still two top prizes available as of March 3.

